JDU is with CEC on Bihar poll schedule, says KC Tyagi

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said that the party supports Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's statement over Bihar elections that polls will be held in the state on time.

"JDU is with Sunil Arora on the CEC's statement in which he said Bihar elections will be held on time. This is not the duty of any political party to decide, Election Commission will do that," Tyagi told ANI. "Half a dozen countries in the world have been holding elections over the last two months. Countries like Singapore, South Korea. Even yesterday there were elections in Sri Lanka and voter turn out was 70 per cent. Elections are being held in America's six states, including Florida where there are floods. And the country is also witnessing major coronavirus outbreak," he added.

Criticising the Opposition, he said, "People fearing of defeat in the forthcoming elections are wishing to delay the election". It is the duty of the Election Commission to conduct polls on time, he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had asked the national and state political parties to give their suggestions by August 11 2020, regarding election campaign and public meetings with regard to the Assembly election in Bihar amid COVID19 pandemic. Earlier the last date of submission of suggestions was July 31. Assembly tenure of Bihar will end on November 29. The electoral process has to be completed by November 28 to avoid a constitutional crisis. (ANI)