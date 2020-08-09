Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn alleges 'discrimination' in awarding solatium to kin of

Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters at Pettimudi in Idukki, the site of the massive landslide which has left 42 dead so far that the government should increase the compensation amount. Minister of State V Muraleedharan, who visited the place earlier in the day, told reporters that the Chief Minister should not be selective in visiting the disaster-hit areas.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:51 IST
Oppn alleges 'discrimination' in awarding solatium to kin of

The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala Sunday trained their guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the "discrimination" in awarding solatium to the victims of landslide and aircraft crash and his "failure" to visit those affected in Idukki district. Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters at Pettimudi in Idukki, the site of the massive landslide which has left 42 dead so far that the government should increase the compensation amount.

Minister of State V Muraleedharan, who visited the place earlier in the day, told reporters that the Chief Minister should not be selective in visiting the disaster-hit areas. "The government should increase the compensation amount for the landslide victims. The government should provide Rs 10 lakh compensation," Chennithala said.

"This is not right. Taking two different stances for two tragedies. He cannot visit selectively. The landslide is a major incident. The Prime Minister has asked me to visit both the places. The landslide is a major natural disaster," Muraleedharan said. The Chief Minister had on Saturday said the focus of the government was to complete the rescue operations, only after which the actual loss could be ascertained.

Hence it was decided to pay an interim amount as compensation as the government had a responsibility to take care of those who lost everything, ensure their livelihood and rebuild their lives. The state government had announced Rs five lakh solatium to the families of those who killed in the landslide and Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the plane crash.

Vijayan had also he had visited a hospital in Karipur to meet the injured as the rescue operations were over, while it was still on in Idukki. state ministers E Chandrashekaran, M M Mani and K Raju were now coordinating the rescue measures there.

42 bodies have so far been were recovered from the landslide struck area. Seventy eight people were staying in the area when the tragedy occurred.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Defence reforms to steer India towards self reliance, boost indigenous production: Industry

India Inc on Sunday said the Centres decision to impose restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms, and creation of a separate budget for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year is a path-breaking reform...

Haryana govt planning to set up modern libraries in rural areas: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Haryana government will set up modern libraries for students in rural areas if panchayats provide some land for the purpose. He said these libraries will be fully equipped and help ...

FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.Below are details of some of the assistance offered. ARMENIA - A plane carrying medical s...

Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

Red Bulls Max Verstappen won Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes run and become Lewis Hamiltons closest challenger.In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020