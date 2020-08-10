Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition in Belarus says Lukashenko's re-election win is illegitimate

Russia's RIA news agency cited the Belarusian Interior Ministry as saying on Monday that police had detained around 3,000 people at Sunday's post-election protests. Lukashenko's attempts to crack down on protests could hurt his wider effort to mend fences with the West amid fraying ties with traditional ally Russia, which has tried to press Belarus into closer economic and political union.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:20 IST
Opposition in Belarus says Lukashenko's re-election win is illegitimate
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya rejected on Monday official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory, saying the poll was rigged and that protests which turned bloody on Sunday would continue. The central election commission had earlier said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote in Sunday's election, while Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged from obscurity to become his main rival, took just 9.9%.

Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995, and the run-up to the vote saw authorities jail Lukashenko's rivals and open criminal investigations into others who voiced opposition. The streets were quiet in the capital Minsk and other cities after violence on Sunday night when riot police used force to try to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered after polls closed to denounce what they said were illegitimate elections.

Tikhanouskaya, who entered the race after her blogger husband, who intended to run, was jailed, told reporters in Minsk that she considered herself the election winner. She said the election had been massively rigged. Her aides said the opposition wanted a vote recount at polling stations where there were problems. They also said the opposition wanted to hold talks with authorities about how to bring about a peaceful change of power.

There was no immediate response to that offer from Lukashenko. A former Soviet collective farm manager, Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, but is facing his biggest challenge in years to keep his grip on power amid disenchantment in some quarters over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and his patchy human rights record.

Tikhanouskaya's campaign rallies drew some of the biggest crowds since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Russia's RIA news agency cited the Belarusian Interior Ministry as saying on Monday that police had detained around 3,000 people at Sunday's post-election protests.

Lukashenko's attempts to crack down on protests could hurt his wider effort to mend fences with the West amid fraying ties with traditional ally Russia, which has tried to press Belarus into closer economic and political union. Neighbouring Poland said its Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had called for a special European Union summit on Belarus. The Polish foreign ministry condemned the violence and appealed to the Belarusian authorities "to start respecting fundamental human rights".

Rights groups say more than 1,300 people were also detained in the crackdown ahead of the election, including independent election observers and members of Tikhanouskaya's campaign team. After casting his vote on Sunday, Lukashenko denied imposing repressive measures as "fake news or far-fetched accusations".

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Macau announces partial restart of tourist visas, hoping for casino revival

Macaus government on Monday announced that tourist visas, through which the majority of gamblers visit casinos in the Chinese territory, will be reinstated for the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, paving the way for a revival of visitors. Macau...

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) METAL :

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GSTCOPPER CABEL SCRAP 469.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 463.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 449.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING --COPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 420.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 327.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP 30...

Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicagos Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the citys downtown. At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned ...

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centres intervention on the matter....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020