Rebel Cong leader Sachin PIlot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid hints of breakthrough

Meanwhile, party sources said Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:28 IST
Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough. Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected. Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

According to sources close to Pilot, the meeting lasted for about two hours and the Pilot camp was assured that all issues raised by them will be resolved. Meanwhile, party sources said Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

They said among the options, one possible agreement discussed during the meeting was favourable voting by Pilot and MLAs loyal to him in case of a trust vote during the upcoming Rajasthan assembly session. Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief. Party sources add that some of the rebel MLAs have also been in touch with the Congress leadership in the last few days. Sources also claimed that one of the MLAs was back to the Congress fold after being in touch with the party leaders. Other MLAs are likely to meet top party leadership soon and discuss their issues, they added.

The Congress had a total of 107 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. This includes 6 MLAs who were previously with the BSP. Pilot and other rebel MLAs would face disqualification in case they defied the Congress whip on the floor of the house.

With Ashok Gehlot firmly holding on to the remaining MLAs, top leadership are positive of resolving the rebellion raised against the state chief minister..

