Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebel Cong MLAs meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe'

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlot’s official residence, Sharma said the "government was safe" and things will get clear by Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:27 IST
Rebel Cong MLAs meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe'

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlot’s official residence, Sharma said the "government was safe" and things will get clear by Tuesday. He said other rebel MLAs should also return to Jaipur. The meeting took place hours after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Gehlot. Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had lodged an FIR against him for the “plot” to topple the state government. After meeting the CM, he told reporters, "It was an internal matter, which has now been resolved. There was no resentment against the party or the chief minister. The issue was related to the work of my areas. I have been assured that all work will be done." Sharma is said have been camping along with other rebel legislators in Haryana’s Manesar since July 13

Earlier, Sharma had said he will not join the BJP, but wants a change in the leadership. He had said that situation will get clear once the floor test takes place. The seven-time MLA had then blamed Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande for the crisis.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

AIE plane crash: condition of eight injured critical

The condition of eight, out of the 101 passengers, who were injured in the Air India Express plane crash at Karipur airport here and under treatment in various hospitals, remains critical, officials said. A total of 71 have been discharged ...

Floods: Karnataka seeks Rs 4,000 cr special assistance from

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore to handle the flood situation in the state, where the death toll has reached 14. As per the ...

Panthers part ways with general manager Tallon

The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Dale Tallon after 10 seasons. The announcement comes three days after the Panthers were eliminated from their Eastern Conference qualifying serie...

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer online store to deliver directly at the customers doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020