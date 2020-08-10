Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe'

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlot's official residence, Sharma said the "government was safe" and things will get clear by Tuesday. He said other rebel MLAs should also return to Jaipur. The meeting took place hours after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Gehlot. Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had lodged an FIR against him for the "plot" to topple the state government. After meeting the CM, he told reporters, "It was an internal matter, which has now been resolved. There was no resentment against the party or the chief minister. The issue was related to the work of my areas. I have been assured that all work will be done." Sharma is said have been camping along with other rebel legislators in Haryana's Manesar since July 13

Earlier, Sharma had said he will not join the BJP, but wants a change in the leadership. He had said that situation will get clear once the floor test takes place. The seven-time MLA had then blamed Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande for the crisis.