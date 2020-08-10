U.S. deeply concerned by Belarus election, clashes -White House

U.S. deeply concerned by Belarus election, clashes -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:17 IST
The United States is concerned about the election in Belarus and urges the government to refrain from use of force, the White House said on Monday, amid clashes with protesters in that country.
"We're deeply concerned by the Belarus presidential election," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing. "Severe restrictions on ballot access for candidates, prohibition of local independent observers and polling stations, intimidation of opposition candidates and then detention of peaceful protesters and journalists have marred the process and we urge the Belarusian government to respect the right to peaceably assemble and to refrain from the use of force."
