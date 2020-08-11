Prez Kovind lauds Naidu for completing three years as VP
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday complimented Venkaiah Naidu on completing three years of the vice presidency, saying his public conduct is always guided by an innate impulse to reach out to the last person in the queue to build an inclusive and stronger India.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:58 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday complimented Venkaiah Naidu on completing three years of the vice presidency, saying his public conduct is always guided by an innate impulse to reach out to the last person in the queue to build an inclusive and stronger India. Naidu was sworn in as the Vice President on this day in 2017.
"As Vice President, you have already emerged as an inspiration for posterity to learn from your ability to transform a mix of wisdom, energy and spirited enthusiasm into creative solutions for sustained nation building," Kovind said in a letter to Naidu. He said Naidu, as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has set the record of conducting legislative business on an unprecedented scale.
It is a tribute to your genius and bipartisanship, the President said. "Your profound understanding of law and the Constitution has enabled you to take a righteous approach in public service. Your public conduct is always guided by an innate impulse to reach out to the last person in the queue, to build and inclusive and stronger India," Kovind said in the letter, a copy of which was tweeted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"On the completion of the third year of your Vice-Presidency, I pray for your good health and convey my best wishes to you and your family," the President said..
