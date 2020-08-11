Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested

Hong Kong's Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to "fight on" in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs. Readers queued from the early hours to get copies of the pro-democracy tabloid a day after police raided its offices and took Lai into detention, the highest-profile arrest so far under the national security law.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:24 IST
Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

Hong Kong's Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to "fight on" in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.

Readers queued from the early hours to get copies of the pro-democracy tabloid a day after police raided its offices and took Lai into detention, the highest-profile arrest so far under the national security law. "Apple Daily must fight on", the front-page headline read, amid fears the national security law amounts to an assault on freedom of speech in the semi-autonomous territory.

"Yesterday will not be the darkest day for Apple Daily as the subsequent nuisances, suppression, and arrests will continue to induce fear in us," it wrote in an editorial. "Nevertheless, the prayers and encouragement of many readers and writers make us believe that as long as there are readers, there will be writers and that Apple Daily shall certainly fight on."

More than 500,000 copies were printed, up from the usual 100,000, the paper said on its website. Dozens of people queued for the paper in the working-class neighborhood of Mong Kok as early as 2:00 a.m. (1800 GMT). Some vendors said they sold out during the morning rush-hour.

"What the police did yesterday interfered with press freedom brutally," said 45-year-old Kim Yau as she bought a copy. "All Hong Kongers with a conscience has to support Hong Kong today, support Apple Daily."

Police detained Lai on Monday for suspected collusion with foreign forces after about 200 officers searched the newspaper's offices, collecting 25 boxes of evidence. Handcuffed and apparently wearing the same clothes after spending the night in jail, he was driven by police on Tuesday to his yacht which police searched, according to footage broadcast on local television.

On the mainland, the China Daily newspaper wrote in an editorial that Lai's arrest showed "the cost of dancing with the enemy". The Beijing-backed paper added that "justice delayed didn't mean the absence of justice". Beijing has labeled Lai a "traitor" in the past and issued a statement supporting his arrest.

Shares in Lai's media company, Next Digital, which publishes Apple Daily, surged for a second consecutive day after online pro-democracy forums called on investors to show support. Its shares have gained more than 1,200% from a low hit right after Lai's arrest, lifting its market value to HK$2.74 billion ($353.5 million) from HK$197 million.

Mainland-born Lai, who was smuggled into Hong Kong on a fishing boat when he was a penniless 12-year-old, is one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Communist Party rule in Beijing. His arrest comes amid a crackdown against pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong which has drawn international condemnation and raised fears for the freedoms promised by Beijing when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Police arrested 10 people in total on Monday, including other Apple Daily executives and 23-year-old Agnes Chow, one of the former leaders of young activist Joshua Wong's Demosisto group, which disbanded before the new law came into force. The sweeping security law imposed on June 30 punishes anything Beijing considers secession, subversion, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called Lai a "patriot" and said his arrest showed that Beijing had "eviscerated" Hong Kong's freedoms. Britain said the arrest was further evidence the security law was a "pretext to silence opposition".

China's embassy in Britain responded by urging London to stop "using freedom of the press as an excuse to discredit" the national security law.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

TheHomeOffice.in solving all your work from home woes

With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals physical and mental wellbeing. Bengaluru based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to c...

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...

Ampersand Group completes Online Teacher Training in Jammu & Kashmir

- Ampersand Group conducted online teacher training for nearly 100 schools in Early Childhood Care Education in Jammu Kashmir - Ampersand Groups Eduspark partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Government of Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020