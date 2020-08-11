Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting
It was to be held at a hotel here in the evening Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued a statement, saying the programme of the BJP legislature party meeting has been amended, and party MLAs have now been asked to reach the party office on August 13 at 11 am.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:52 IST
Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday instead
The party had convened the meeting in the view of Assembly session set to begin on August 14. It was to be held at a hotel here in the evening
Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued a statement, saying the program of the BJP legislature party meeting has been amended, and party MLAs have now been asked to reach the party office on August 13 at 11 am.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Gulab Chand Kataria
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy slams BJP, Congress over alleged COVID equipment purchase 'irregularities'
BJP MLA Cuncolim Clafasio Dias tests negative for COVID-19
BJP MLA seeks copy of Rajasthan Speaker's decision on merger of BSP legislators with Cong
BJP to prepare e-books cataloguing relief efforts by cadre, party amid COVID-19
Expose Maha govt's 'failure': Nadda to state BJP cadre