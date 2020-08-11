Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now over 50 days while India is at around 20: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that capital's doubling rate of coronavirus cases has now gone up to over 50 days while across India it is around 20 days. "The country doubling rate is around 20 days and Delhi's doubling rate is over 50 days. One-third of people admitted in Delhi's hospital are outsiders," Jain said while speaking to ANI.

Notably, Delhi on Monday recorded 707 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to over 1.46 lakhs. As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths. (ANI)