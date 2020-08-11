Left Menu
Lithuania says Russia is using Belarus crisis to try to draw it closer into its orbit

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday that Russia was trying to use a political crisis in Belarus to draw Minsk closer into its orbit by pressuring it to agree to closer integration. It's an additional challenge," he said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LinkeviciusL)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday that Russia was trying to use a political crisis in Belarus to draw Minsk closer into its orbit by pressuring it to agree to closer integration. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wanted neighboring Belarus to reactivate stalled plans for more integration with Russia after a contested election win left Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, an on-off Russian ally, on the defensive.

Linkevicius, speaking to Reuters in a video call, called Russia's actions another "vector of instability" for Belarus. "When the (Belarusian) government is weaker, it's logical there's pressure. It's an additional challenge," he said.

