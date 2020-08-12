Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 12

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 06:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 06:40 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- McCain steps in to support UK's potato industry https://on.ft.com/2PMcYBI - Move to make online political campaigning more transparent https://on.ft.com/3ivLdtr

- A-level students in England can use mock results amid exam criticism https://on.ft.com/2FcXLrn - Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate https://on.ft.com/2DKm5Ar

Overview - Canadian company McCain, which makes frozen chips and other potato products for UK retailers, restaurants and chip shops, will invest 10 million pounds ($13.04 million) this year and another 15 million pounds over the next four years to help growers overcome hits to supply and demand, and risks linked to Brexit.

- UK on Wednesday outlined proposals, designed to bring greater transparency to online political campaigning, under which paid and digital content promoted by political parties, registered third-party campaigners, candidates, elected officials and registered referendum campaigners, would need to show who was responsible for its production and publication. - Britain's education secretary Gavin Williamson announced late on Tuesday night that pupils could reject the moderated official grades, which will be released for A-level students on Thursday, in favour of higher scores from mock exams taken earlier in the year.

- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, making the senator from California the first African-American woman on a main U.S. party's presidential ticket. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

