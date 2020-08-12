Parth is immature: Sharad Pawar on his grand nephew

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday termed his grand-nephew and budding politician Parth Pawar "immature", days after the latter demanded a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a rare public reprimand which forced senior leaders of the party to deny any dispute in the Pawar clan. The veteran politician also said though he had full faith in the Mumbai Police, he will not oppose if someone still wants the central agency to investigate the case.

Pawar senior said he gives "absolutely no importance" to Parth Pawar, who is son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. As comments of Sharad Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, caused a flutter, his nephew Ajit Pawar rushed to meet his uncle at the latter's residence here.

"We attach absolutely no importance to what my grand-nephew says. He is immature...I have clearly said that I have 100 per cent trust in the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police. But if someone still wants a CBI probe into it, then there is no reason to oppose that too," the NCP chief told reporters here after a meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. He was asked about the demand for a CBI probe in the case being made by some people, including by his grand-nephew Parth Pawar.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil, who was also present when Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar, said the issue related to Parth did not come up for discussion, and added the meeting was "pre-decided". Patil said here was no dispute in the Pawar family.

On July 27, Parth Pawar had met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding that the case of actor Sushan Singh Rajput's death be handed over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team be formed with forensic experts for investigation. Interestingly, opposition BJP has been demanding a probe by the CBI in the case, which was eventually recommended by the JD(U)-led government in Bihar.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. After his meeting with Raut, Sharad Pawar said he didn't want to respond to the allegations being levelled against the Maharashtra government in connection with the case.

"We feel sad if any person commits suicide. But I feel a bit surprised at the way it is being discussed (in the media)," he added. The NCP patriarch further said he had recently been to Satara where a farmer had expressed surprise about media discussing Rajput's death.

"The farmer said he felt surprised at the way it (Rajputs death) is being discussed in the media. He (the farmer) said 20 farmers had committed suicide in Satara, but it was not even noted by media. So, I know what are the sentiments of the common people," Pawar added. Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said the issue related to Parth did not figure in the meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Paawar is not at all unhappy...there are no disputes in the family," he said. "Everyone has the freedom to express his/her view. If he (Parth) has expressed any view, I have not read it," Patil told reporters.

Patil, who heads Water Resources portfolio, said Sharad Pawar, being the head of the party, has all the rights to advise or issue instructions to its members. Asked if the NCP will seek explanation from Parth Pawar, Patil replied in negative.

Sanjay Raut had on Sunday claimed "pressure tactics" were being used in the Rajput case. He had said that the issue was being politicised as part of a conspiracy against Maharashtra.

A tug of war has been going on between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over the Rajput death case. Maharashtra has been contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, after the nearly hour-long interaction with Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre here, Raut told PTI it was a routine meeting where many issues were discussed. "Yes, I met Sharad Pawar and discussed developments in the state and the country. There is no need for anybody to worry or have stomachache," he tweeted.

In his column 'Rokhthok' on Sunday, Raut had mentioned about his telephonic conversation with Sharad Pawar on some TV news anchors referring to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in first person. "'The chief minister is not an individual but an institute. What is the government doing'?" Raut wrote in the column, quoting Pawar.

Parth Pawar had lost his maiden election from Maval Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra last year.