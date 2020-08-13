Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabian King Salman arrives in NEOM for rest and relaxation -state news agency

In videos posted by Saudi state television and the kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of King Salman's arrival in NEOM, he can be seen standing on an escalator carrying him from a plane to a waiting car, and walking into a building, surrounded by several men wearing masks.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 03:50 IST
Saudi Arabian King Salman arrives in NEOM for rest and relaxation -state news agency

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in the NEOM economic zone on Wednesday for a period of rest and relaxation, according to state news agency SPA.

The 84-year-old king had been released from hospital on July 30 after undergoing surgery to remove his gall bladder. In videos posted by Saudi state television and the kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of King Salman's arrival in NEOM, he can be seen standing on an escalator carrying him from a plane to a waiting car, and walking into a building, surrounded by several men wearing masks. The king was walking with a cane, as he usually does. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

King Salman, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, had been admitted to hospital on July 20, suffering from gall bladder inflammation. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MbS as he is widely referred to, is Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler and next in line to the throne.

The royal family has traditionally spent much of the summer outside the country in places such as the French Riviera, Marbella in southern Spain and Tangier, Morocco. However, since 2018 King Salman has spent time in NEOM, the $500 billion flagship business zone that MbS has pledged to build from scratch near the Red Sea.

It is part of his Vision 2030 plan to attract foreign investment and create jobs in a bid to wean the kingdom off reliance on oil. NEOM includes high-tech projects powered by wind and solar energy as well as sports halls, concert facilities and restaurants.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Depleted Pelicans, Magic meet for procedural finale

The Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in their final seeding game of the NBA restart Thursday night near Orlando with depleted lineups and nothing on the line. Both teams will have an eye toward the future.No matter what happe...

Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking.The Department of Energy plan ...

Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Cos proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity Association said Disn...

Saudi Arabian King Salman arrives in NEOM for rest and relaxation -state news agency

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in the NEOM economic zone on Wednesday for a period of rest and relaxation, according to state news agency SPA.The 84-year-old king had been released from hospital on July 30 after undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020