Left Menu
Development News Edition

French unemployment rate hits 37-year low as lockdown skews data

French unemployment fell to a 37-year low in the second quarter, as a multi-year downtrend was exaggerated by a coronavirus lockdown that meant people couldn't look for work, data from statistics agency INSEE showed on Thursday. The jobless rate fell to 7.1%, from 7.8% in the first quarter, dropping to its lowest since the second quarter of 1983, when it stood at 7.0%.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:40 IST
French unemployment rate hits 37-year low as lockdown skews data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

French unemployment fell to a 37-year low in the second quarter, as a multi-year downtrend was exaggerated by a coronavirus lockdown that meant people couldn't look for work, data from statistics agency INSEE showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 7.1%, from 7.8% in the first quarter, dropping to its lowest since the second quarter of 1983, when it stood at 7.0%. INSEE warned that unemployment data for the first two quarters of 2020 was skewed because of the mid-March to mid-May lockdown, which reduced the number of those classified as unemployed by making it impossible for them to look for jobs.

The International Labour Organisation defines being unemployed as not working but being available to work and actively seeking a job - which was virtually impossible in most industries during lockdown. "The sharp drop in unemployment in the second quarter of 2020 is not the result of an improving labour market but is an effect of the lockdown," INSEE said.

INSEE said the number of people who want a job but are not considered unemployed under the ILO definition had increased by 1.9 percentage points to 6.0% of the active population. This was the highest level since INSEE started measuring this statistic in 2003 and the main reason for the fall of the Q2 unemployment rate.

The agency also said that weekly jobs data show that following the end of lockdown and the restarting of the economy, the unemployment rate at the end of the second quarter was comparable to the level before lockdown. In the last quarter of 2019, unemployment had fallen to 8.1%, continuing a downtrend from 9.5% in the second quarter of 2017, when President Emmanuel Macron took office and started liberalising France's labour market.

The French jobless rate stood above 10% throughout the 2012-2017 term of Macron's predecessor, Francois Hollande. It had been nearly continuously above 10% from mid-1993 to mid-1999 before falling back to 7.2% in the first quarter of 2008, just before the financial crisis hit.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Air India planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi

Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians str...

Giving just one unsuccessful review to each team might work better: Josh Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that giving only one unsuccessful review to each team per innings of a Test match might work better in favour of the game. The Decision Review System DRS was introduced in 2008 to eliminate the bad de...

Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre SDC established at Indian Institute of Sciences Challakere campus in Chitradurga district, 225 km from here, through a video conference on Thursday...

Pak court suspends one-year jail sentence of 2 senior JuD leaders

A Pakistani court on Thursday suspended a one-year jail sentence of two senior leaders of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC in La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020