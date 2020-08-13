Parth is not upset, says Jayant Patil
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said that young NCP leader Parth Pawar was not unhappy after party chief Sharad Pawar rebuked him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:18 IST
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said that young NCP leader Parth Pawar was not unhappy after party chief Sharad Pawar rebuked him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCP chief had said on Wednesday that he attached "absolutely no importance" to his grand-nephew Parth's demand for CBI probe into the actor's death.
The Pawar senior also called Parth, who is the son of Pawar's nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, "immature". The NCP chief said that he had full faith in the Mumbai Police but he will not oppose it if someone still wanted the central agency to investigate the Rajput case.
"Who told you Parth is unhappy? Why would he be? A grandfather has every right to make suggestions, to say something," Patil, who heads the state NCP, told reporters. "Do we get upset when a senior member of the family says something to us?" he added.
