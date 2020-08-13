Left Menu
Cong to move confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session beginning Friday, a party leader said. This was announced Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Gehlot. Just hours earlier, the opposition BJP said it will move a no-confidence motion during the session.

Pilot had led a rebellion against Gehlot, seeking a change in the party's leadership in Rajasthan. At the CLP meeting held at his residence, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

The party has 107 MLAs in the 200 member assembly.

