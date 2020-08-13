Cong to move confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session beginning Friday, a party leader said. This was announced Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Gehlot.

Just hours earlier, the opposition BJP said it will move a no-confidence motion during the session. The session comes days after the top leadership of the Congress announced the return of Sachin Gehlot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

Pilot had led a rebellion against Gehlot, seeking a change in the party's leadership in Rajasthan. At the CLP meeting held at his residence, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

The party has 107 MLAs in the 200 member assembly.