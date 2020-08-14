Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he plans to give convention speech from White House lawn -NY Post interview

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he planned to give his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at this month's Republican Party convention from the White House lawn, the New York Post reported on Thursday. "I'll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 06:07 IST
Trump says he plans to give convention speech from White House lawn -NY Post interview

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he planned to give his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at this month's Republican Party convention from the White House lawn, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

"I'll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good," the Post quoted Trump as saying in an interview. “We’d do it possibly outside on one of the lawns, we have various lawns, so we could have it outside in terms of the China virus," Trump said.

Both the Republican and Democratic Parties have scaled back their traditional multi-day conventions in view of social distancing guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump last week proposed accepting the Republican nomination for the Nov. 3 election in a speech from the White House, prompting accusations by senior Democrats that he was politicizing the historic residence. Earlier this week he floated the idea of delivering the speech at the site of the Civil War battleground in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Trump said he would visit Gettysburg later, according to the Post. Noting that the White House lawn is big, Trump told the Post, "We could have a big group of people" for the speech.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the country's leading elected Democrat, said last week that Trump would once again "degrade the White House" by using it for a political event. Some Republican lawmakers also spoke out against Trump's plan for a White House speech. Senator Ron Johnson said Trump "probably shouldn't do it."

Trump's speech is scheduled for the final day of the Aug. 24-27 Republican convention. He said last week that media would be invited to a "nomination night" in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in opinion polls.

Biden will accept his nomination in an address from his home state of Delaware rather than in Milwaukee as previously planned. The Democratic convention will run, mostly virtually, from Aug. 17-20.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mariners ready for improved Astros lineup

The Houston Astros ailing offense is about to get a big boost. Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that reigning American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez, who has yet to play this season, could be back in a couple days.That would in...

U.S. plans major investment program with Colombia - White House

U.S. officials will unveil a major economic investment program with the Colombian government next week as Washington expands its drive to yank supply chains out of China and bring them closer to home, a senior White House official said Thur...

Rockets, 76ers finish restart without key players

All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will not only miss the Houston Rockets final seeding game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook will also be unavailable for the start of the Rockets playoff series against his former tea...

Oregon State Police leaving Portland over lack of prosecutions

Oregon State Police on Thursday said they were withdrawing protection from Portlands federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutors decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there. The state police were deployed to Portl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020