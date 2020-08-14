Left Menu
Roadmap will be prepared for `Atma Nirbhar' MP: CM

The chief minister chaired a cabinet meeting here. "Important suggestions have been received at the recently held webinar to draw up a roadmap for Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan also said at the meeting that though revenue collection has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, it would not come in the way of welfare programs. Drive against land mafia and adulterators in the state would be intensified, he said..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday asked all the government departments to play their part in making the state Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant), an official release said. The chief minister chaired a cabinet meeting here.

"Important suggestions have been received at the recently held webinar to draw up a roadmap for Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. The suggestions will be implemented," he was quoted as saying at the meeting. The webinar (online conference) was held following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for `Atma Nirbhar Bharat', he said.

Ministers should hold meetings and come up with recommendations by August 25, the chief minister said. Subsequently, discussions would be held with NITI Aayog and a roadmap would be submitted to the prime minister for the development of Madhya Pradesh in three years, he said.

It will spell out yearly, half yearly and quarterly goals, he said. Chouhan also said at the meeting that though revenue collection has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, it would not come in the way of welfare programs.

Drive against land mafia and adulterators in the state would be intensified, he said..

