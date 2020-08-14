You have so much to be proud of: Netanyahu to India
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday congratulated his Indian counterpart and a "very good friend" Narendra Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, saying "you have so much to be proud of".PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:42 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday congratulated his Indian counterpart and a "very good friend" Narendra Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, saying "you have so much to be proud of". "Wishing my very good friend@PMOIndia@narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay You have so much to be proud of," the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted a day ahead of India's Independence Day and just before the onset of Sabbath when official work generally comes to a standstill in this Jewish country.
The Sabbath is Judaism's day of rest and the seventh day of the week. "Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen", he added in Hindi.
The tweet also carried a photo of Modi and Netanyahu.
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- Israeli
- Hindi
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius.
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday: PMO.