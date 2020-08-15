Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K on a new journey of normalcy and development, says LG in his Independence Day speech

In his Independence Day speech at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here, Sinha asserted that the government is committed to providing a better alternative that stands for development, welfare and social transformation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “After the constitutional change enacted in 2019, the central government took not one or two, but historic 50 decisions to transform the face of the region.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:16 IST
J-K on a new journey of normalcy and development, says LG in his Independence Day speech
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A new era of normalcy and development has dawned in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday and urged the youths to engage in activism that helps the nation to progress. In his Independence Day speech at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here, Sinha asserted that the government is committed to providing a better alternative that stands for development, welfare and social transformation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the constitutional change enacted in 2019, the central government took not one or two, but historic 50 decisions to transform the face of the region. A new era of normalcy and development has dawned due to the changes effected in the last year; a new journey has been undertaken," the LG said referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year. Youth and student life are defined through activism and youth-power has been the harbinger of all transformations, said Sinha, who took charge on August 7.

"Activism is not a bad thing, but to choose the correct option is of utmost significance. Your activism should be directed at the development of the nation, as this country belongs to none other than you, and you are its future leaders," he said, exorting the youths in Jammu and Kashmir to take advantage of the new opportunities. The LG said the government has five main guiding principles - to put in place a just and transparent system of governance, a thriving grassroots level democracy, maximizing the reach of government welfare schemes; accelerating economic development and creation of employment.

Sinha aid some "wrong decisions" were unfortunately taken after independence which inevitably led to resentment in the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and distanced them from the rest. "Generation after generation was sacrificed at the altar of hatred", but now equality and justice are being gradually restored in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Sinha said his administration stands by all those who are committed to and strive towards strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. "Elected representatives of local self-governments, who face threat, are being provided with a Rs 25 lakh life insurance cover. To make policing more effective, the necessary reforms are being undertaken," he said, remarks which come in the backdrop of recent attacks on political workers.

"We are committed to providing a better alternative for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. An alternative that stands for development, welfare and social transformation," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed everything so that we could breathe freely, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Today is the day for rememberin...

'Schitt's Creek' actor Noah Reid marries Clare Stone

Schitts Creek star Noah Reid has tied the knot with actor Clare Stone. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Canadian star revealed that he got married to Stone, 28, on July 25.A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020, he posted alongside seve...

ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore through QIP of equity shares

ICICI Bank said on Saturday it has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutions placement and raised about Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of 41.89 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per unit. ...

Report of positive virus test clouds Reds-Pirates matchup

Coming off their 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the host Cincinnati Reds are hopeful that Trevor Bauer can pitch them to a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. However, it was uncertain early Saturday whether the game would even take pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020