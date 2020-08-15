Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among others.

The chief minister headed straight to the Raj Bhavan after attending the Independence Day parade held at the Red Road earlier in the day. "As we will not be able to attend the program scheduled (at Raj Bhavan) in the evening, we came here after the Red Road event even though we had no appointment.

"We had 'adda' (chat) with the Governor and greeted him on the occasion of Independence Day," Banerjee said after the hour-long meeting. A high tea is scheduled on the sprawling lawns of the Raj Bhawan later in the evening to commemorate the day.

Over the course of the last year, Mamata and Dhankhar have crossed swords on a host of issues..