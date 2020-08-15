PM pitched new journey for J-K's development in I-Day address: Dr Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched a new journey for the development of Jammu and Kashmir in his address today on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. "We can speak on the basis of numbers, logic in this past one year based on the changes which have occurred in J-K and Ladakh. In Jammu and Ladakh numerous facilities and development have taken place. The pace of many works which were ongoing in the union territory increased, numerous national projects have also begun including power projects, irrigation projects," Singh told ANI here.

"The most important thing is that all citizens should get their rights. All citizens should get justice. It was assured in our country that rights and facilities will be given to all but Jammu and Kashmir people were deprived of them, that's why it was vital that every citizen should get their right, in this past year justice was assured to people of both Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh" he added. Prior to this, the Union Minister had also hoisted the national flag at an event in New Delhi today.

Earlier, PM Modi hailed people battling coronavirus on the frontline, saying "corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country". Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said it is an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati is the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety," PM Modi said. He referred to the restrictions due to COVID-19 and said that children, the future of the country, were not at present at the celebrations and recalled the tireless contributions of corona warriors.

"We are going through distinct times. I cannot see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'seva parmo dharma' (service is the main duty) and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," he said.