Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chambal Progress Way in MP to be named after Vajpayee: Chouhan

Chouhan, after paying tributes to Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at the state BJP headquarters on Sunday, also announced that a statue of the former PM would be installed in Bhopal. "We have decided today to name the Chambal Progress Way (an expressway) as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Progress Way. The name of Atalji will always inspire us for development," he told reporters at the state headquarters of the BJP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:28 IST
Chambal Progress Way in MP to be named after Vajpayee: Chouhan
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the proposed 300-km long 'Chambal Progress Way' in the state would be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chouhan, after paying tributes to Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at the state BJP headquarters on Sunday, also announced that a statue of the former PM would be installed in Bhopal.

"We have decided today to name the Chambal Progress Way (an expressway) as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Progress Way. The name of Atalji will always inspire us for development," he told reporters at the state headquarters of the BJP. "A divine and magnificent statue of Atalji will be installed in Bhopal," he added.

Chouhan also said that the state government will observe December 25 as 'Sushasan Diwas' (good governance day) every year to mark Vajpayee's birthday. The six-lane Chambal Progress Way, which is proposed to be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,000 crore, will connect the boundaries of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Along with Chouhan, other BJP leaders, including party's state unit chief V D Sharma, also paid floral tributes to Vajpayee. State Congress Chief Kamal Nath also paid homage to Vajpayee and remembered him as a politician of liberal thinking.

"Tribute to former Prime Minister and prolific orator Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his second death anniversary. His liberal thinking, politics based on principles and values, straightforwardness made him popular among all the parties. His ideals and thoughts are relevant even today," Nath said in a tweet..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020