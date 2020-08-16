Chambal Progress Way in MP to be named after Vajpayee: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the proposed 300-km long 'Chambal Progress Way' in the state would be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chouhan, after paying tributes to Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at the state BJP headquarters on Sunday, also announced that a statue of the former PM would be installed in Bhopal.

"We have decided today to name the Chambal Progress Way (an expressway) as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Progress Way. The name of Atalji will always inspire us for development," he told reporters at the state headquarters of the BJP. "A divine and magnificent statue of Atalji will be installed in Bhopal," he added.

Chouhan also said that the state government will observe December 25 as 'Sushasan Diwas' (good governance day) every year to mark Vajpayee's birthday. The six-lane Chambal Progress Way, which is proposed to be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,000 crore, will connect the boundaries of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Along with Chouhan, other BJP leaders, including party's state unit chief V D Sharma, also paid floral tributes to Vajpayee. State Congress Chief Kamal Nath also paid homage to Vajpayee and remembered him as a politician of liberal thinking.

"Tribute to former Prime Minister and prolific orator Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his second death anniversary. His liberal thinking, politics based on principles and values, straightforwardness made him popular among all the parties. His ideals and thoughts are relevant even today," Nath said in a tweet..