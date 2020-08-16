Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats to highlight 17 'rising stars' in convention keynote

He became the party's presidential nominee, with Biden as his running mate, four years later. "These young electeds will offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we're building together," Democratic organizers said in a statement on Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 23:47 IST
Democrats to highlight 17 'rising stars' in convention keynote
Representative image Image Credit: @DNC

Democrats will highlight 17 young politicians they consider "rising stars," including one-time vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams, on Tuesday, the second night of the party's nominating convention. The coronavirus pandemic forced the party to reinvent the convention, scrapping crowds and balloons in Milwaukee in favor of virtual events televised from around the country.

The 17-person keynote spreads the spotlight typically used to highlight one person as millions are expected to tune in to the scheduled formal nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden. President Barack Obama's 2004 speech about overcoming partisan division introduced Americans to the then-Illinois state senator. He became the party's presidential nominee, with Biden as his running mate, four years later.

"These young electeds will offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we're building together," Democratic organizers said in a statement on Sunday. The choices are aimed at displaying the party's racial, ethnic and gender diversity. Abrams, a Black politician who lost a close Georgia governor's race and now focuses on voting rights, was considered a possible running mate for Biden before he picked Senator Kamala Harris.

Also speaking during the keynote will be Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez; Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela, who is of Cuban descent and helped engineer Biden's second-place finish in that closely-contested state's Democratic caucus; Florida's agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, who is the first woman to hold that position; and Representative Conor Lamb, who won a Pennsylvania "swing" district that helped Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives in 2018. Security crews on Sunday installed tall black security fences around the Wisconsin Center, the formal site of the convention, though there will be minimal presence there this week. The fencing and some lamppost banners were among the limited evidence in sparsely populated downtown Milwaukee that the convention is taking place.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Barzal's OT winner gives Isles 3-0 lead over Caps

Mathew Barzal scored 428 into overtime Sunday afternoon and gave the New York Islanders a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 in Toronto. Barzals goal came seconds af...

Report: Giants to sign K Gano

The New York Giants plan to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 seaso...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraqs capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said. Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two othe...

Snooker-Majestic O'Sullivan wins sixth world title

Ronnie OSullivan produced a devastating burst to crush Kyren Wilson 18-8 and claim a sixth world snooker title on Sunday. Sheffields Crucible Theatre looked set for another slice of drama when Wilson recovered from 8-2 on Saturday to trail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020