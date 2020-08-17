Hundreds gather in Prague to support Belarus protesters

Around a thousand people gathered in Prague on Sunday to show their support for protesters in Belarus who are demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down after what they say was his fraudulent re-election a week ago. A large white and red Belarusian flag was placed at the centre of a heart formed by people gathered in the Czech capital's Old Town Square. Some held flags, banners bearing slogans such as "Free Belarus" or portraits of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's rival in the election.

"I came to support my nation today. I trust (they will succeed) and send them lots of kisses," said Hana from Zhlobin in Belarus, who declined to give her surname. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis meanwhile urged the European Union to help, recalling the crushing of Czech protests by a military invasion led by Moscow in 1968 as well as the peaceful overthrow of communism in 1989. "Belarus must not experience what we had in 1968," he tweeted.

Russia said on Sunday it would offer Lukashenko military help if necessary. Earlier, Belarusians chanting "Step down!" had filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against the long-time leader's re-election a week ago.