Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds gather in Prague to support Belarus protesters

Around a thousand people gathered in Prague on Sunday to show their support for protesters in Belarus who are demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down after what they say was his fraudulent re-election a week ago.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-08-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 00:08 IST
Hundreds gather in Prague to support Belarus protesters
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PolicieCZ)

Around a thousand people gathered in Prague on Sunday to show their support for protesters in Belarus who are demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down after what they say was his fraudulent re-election a week ago. A large white and red Belarusian flag was placed at the centre of a heart formed by people gathered in the Czech capital's Old Town Square. Some held flags, banners bearing slogans such as "Free Belarus" or portraits of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's rival in the election.

"I came to support my nation today. I trust (they will succeed) and send them lots of kisses," said Hana from Zhlobin in Belarus, who declined to give her surname. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis meanwhile urged the European Union to help, recalling the crushing of Czech protests by a military invasion led by Moscow in 1968 as well as the peaceful overthrow of communism in 1989. "Belarus must not experience what we had in 1968," he tweeted.

Russia said on Sunday it would offer Lukashenko military help if necessary. Earlier, Belarusians chanting "Step down!" had filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against the long-time leader's re-election a week ago.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Barzal's OT winner gives Isles 3-0 lead over Caps

Mathew Barzal scored 428 into overtime Sunday afternoon and gave the New York Islanders a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 in Toronto. Barzals goal came seconds af...

Report: Giants to sign K Gano

The New York Giants plan to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 seaso...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraqs capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said. Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two othe...

Snooker-Majestic O'Sullivan wins sixth world title

Ronnie OSullivan produced a devastating burst to crush Kyren Wilson 18-8 and claim a sixth world snooker title on Sunday. Sheffields Crucible Theatre looked set for another slice of drama when Wilson recovered from 8-2 on Saturday to trail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020