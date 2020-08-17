Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-AP CM alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre order an inquiry by a competent body to check the illegal acts.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:16 IST
Ex-AP CM alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre order an inquiry by a competent body to check the illegal acts. He alleged that the YSRC was illegally tapping phones of opposition parties, advocates, media persons and social activists.

"It appears that the ruling YSRC has now even targeted judiciary, the third pillar of the democracy, as it is facing hurdles from the judiciary," the TDP president alleged in the letter, a copy of which was also marked to Union Communications and Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad. Alleging that some private persons were also illegally tapping phones using cutting-edge technology and tools, Chandrababu Naidu apprehended that if such illegal phone tapping went unchecked, it would "pose a serious threat to the integrity and security of the nation." He said the tapping was being done using "illegal software and unlawfully." "The people of AP are facing a grave threat under the rule of YSRCP.Ever since the YSRC came to power, there has been a systematic and concerted attack on the democratic institutions in the state.

Initially, the process of governance was completely derailed by attacking the investors and policies of previous regimes.This was followed by attack on institutions like State Election Commission and Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)," he said. Concomitantly, the YSRCP has been attacking and threatening leaders of opposition parties, advocates, media persons, and social activists among others through various deceitful means, he alleged.

The Leader of Opposition claimed thestate government has not followed any due procedure of law in tapping the phones of people from various walks of life. "Thus, it directly stands against Articles 19 and 21 of fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution, wherein right to privacy is violated.

Further, Section 5(2) of Indian Telegraph Act and Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 are violated by this government as there is no reason to tap the phones of leaders of opposition parties, advocates, journalists and social activists," he contended. "The ruling party in its over enthusiasm to retain power at any cost is dangerously threatening and attacking any person or institution raising their voice against the mal-functioning of the Government," he said.

Lawyers, journalists and social activists were not spared along with the leaders of the opposition parties, the former chief minister said. In the long run, such nefarious activities would result in breakdown of democratic values and freedom of speech leading to jungle raj, the TDP chief added.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to initiate immediate and stern action to check any further unlawful activities (phone tapping) by the ruling party and private persons in AP. It would be appropriate to order an inquiry by a competent body of the Government of India to check the illegal acts of phone tapping, he said.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Maid sisters held in connection with theft at MP's house

Police on Monday arrested two sisters working as maid servants at the bungalow of Gujarat BJP MP Kirit Solanki in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh between June 30 and July 5, an official said. We had registered an FI...

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020