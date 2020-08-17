Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandit Jasraj's death great loss to music world: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. "The death of Pandit Jasraj ji is a great loss to the music world. Condolences to his family and loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:41 IST
Pandit Jasraj's death great loss to music world: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades. "The death of Pandit Jasraj ji is a great loss to the music world. He will always be among us through his immortal singing. Condolences to his family and loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines, airports to push for COVID testing as quarantines hit traffic

Airlines and airports will ask a UN-led task force meeting on Tuesday to recommend countries accept a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated demand for travel, according to a do...

ANALYSIS-As Democrats prepare to nominate Joe Biden, widespread fears about unfair election

With fewer than 80 days to go before the U.S. presidential election, it looks like Joe Bidens race to lose. Yet, as Democrats nationwide gather online this week to nominate him as their partys choice to challenge President Donald Trump on N...

FM seeks investment from UAE for Rs 111 lakh cr National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a virtual bilateral meeting with United Arab Emirates UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Al Tayer and urged the Middle Eastern nation to participate in Indias ambitious Rs 11...

Delhi reports 787 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 1,53,367. According to a bulletin of the Delhi governments health department, a total of 18 deaths were reported today, ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020