Pandit Jasraj's death great loss to music world: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. "The death of Pandit Jasraj ji is a great loss to the music world. Condolences to his family and loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:41 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.
One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades. "The death of Pandit Jasraj ji is a great loss to the music world. He will always be among us through his immortal singing. Condolences to his family and loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
