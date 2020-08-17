Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia attacks Kamal Nath and Congress

"It is more important for me to reply to questions of people and to my inner voice than answering questions of Nath and other Congress leaders," Scindia said. "During the erstwhile rule of the Congress, new records of corruption and not fulfilling promises of people were created in only 15 months, which I had never seen even in my 20 years of public life," he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:12 IST
Scindia attacks Kamal Nath and Congress
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JM_Scindia)

In a stinging attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said leaders of the Congress are only interested in reclaiming power and have nothing to do with public service. Scindia, whose rebellion led to the collapse of Nath-led Congress government in March this year, said the BJP would win upcoming bypolls for Assembly seats.

"Congress leaders are struggling to get their chair back. They want that they should anyhow get their chair back. They have nothing to do with public service or with the promises they had made to people," Scindia told reporters.

He was responding to a query on Nath's statement that the Congress would bounce back to power after byelections. "I am confident that people are with the BJP and in the coming by-elections, these people (Congress leaders) will get a strong reply in the court of the common people," the BJP MP said.

He also termed the previous government as "totally corrupt, torturous and bogus". "I am proud of taking my family traditions forward like my grandmother (Vijayaraje Scindia) and father (Madhavrao Scindia) by holding the flag of the truth," he said.

Scindia said he didn't assign any importance to statements made against him in the wake of him quitting the Congress. "It is more important for me to reply to questions of people and to my inner voice than answering questions of Nath and other Congress leaders," Scindia said.

"During the erstwhile rule of the Congress, new records of corruption and not fulfilling promises of people were created in only 15 months, which I had never seen even in my 20 years of public life," he said. Scindia said the COVID-19 situation in the state came under control after Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister again.

Later, Scindia visited Ujjain and addressed party workers at a function. He also performed puja of Shahi Mahakal Sawari and visited Gopal Mandir.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Huge void': President, PM, musicians pay tributes to legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj

Remembering Pandit Jasrajs unparalleled contribution to classical Indian music, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar and others in the music industry condoled the death of the classical Indian vocalist at...

Trump on the road as Biden prepares for convention show

Unwilling to cede the political stage, President Donald Trump is ramping up his campaign schedule as Democrats begin their national convention, aiming to aggressively counter-program former Vice President Joe Bidens show. Trump was visiting...

Malaysia says Vietnamese fisherman killed in clash with coast guard

Malaysia said on Monday that a Vietnamese fisherman died from gunshot wounds in a confrontation after its coast guard sought to inspect two boats they believed were illegally fishing.In a statement, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency...

Questions are raised on capable leaders in Congress: Scindia

Former Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday attacked the Congress, saying question marks are raised on capable leaders in the party and cited the example of Sachin Pilot, who had briefly rebelled against th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020