Key moments from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday night, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump. Here is an early key moment from the opening evening of the first-ever virtual convention: A SOMBER MOMENT The May police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, has produced months of civil unrest across U.S. cities, ignited a national reckoning on race relations and upended the presidential campaign.

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday night, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump.

Here is an early key moment from the opening evening of the first-ever virtual convention: A SOMBER MOMENT

The May police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, has produced months of civil unrest across U.S. cities, ignited a national reckoning on race relations and upended the presidential campaign. Democrats, who have faulted the Republican Trump for his combative response to the protests, produced a lengthy segment on racial injustice. It included an appearance by Philonise Floyd, George's brother, who asked the audience to remember his brother and other Black victims.

"Please join me in a moment of silence to honor George and the many other souls who lost their lives to hate and injustice," he said. "And when this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names." Biden appeared in another video, holding a conversation about police reform with several activists, including Gwen Carr, whose son, Eric Garner, died after a New York City police officer put him in a chokehold in 2014, sparking nationwide protests.

Trump has sought to turn the issue to his advantage, attacking protesters as violent anarchists and saying a Biden administration would weaken police departments. In Minneapolis on Monday, he did not mention Floyd, instead attacking the city's Democratic mayor for allowing demonstrators to "destroy" citizens' lives. But opinion polls have shown that most Americans disapprove of the way Trump has handled the protests.

