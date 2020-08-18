Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was “running away” from discussion on core issues.

PTI | Chandauli | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:51 IST
Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was "running away" from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the day-long Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on August 28 as it is a constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous one.

While the BJP demanded a 15-day-long assembly session to discuss important issues, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh not to "run away" from facing the questions by holding a "truncated" session to fulfil constitutional obligations. "People will take the Congress government to task for making a mockery of democracy," said SAD leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon in a statement here. He dubbed the one-day session as a "cruel joke" on people who wanted the government to give answers for the alleged "loot" of the state exchequer and the loss of more than 120 lives in the recent hooch tragedy. "The government thinks it can muzzle the voice of people with such measures but Punjabis will not remain silent and will protest against this anti-people decision tooth and nail," he said. BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh described the state government's move as the "murder of democracy". He alleged the state government was "shying away" from facing tough questions on the liquor and sand mafia functioning under the alleged patronage of Congress leaders. We appeal to the Punjab governor to hold a 15-day session to discuss burning issues of the state, said Chugh. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann termed it as a "ploy" of the government to "run away" from discussing the core issues. Mann said Punjab had been facing serious issues and concerns, including an unprecedented spike in coronavirus case, "mafia rule", jobs, loan waivers to farmers, debt-related suicides, which needed to be addressed by the government. The government is trying to run away from the questions likely to be asked by the principal opposition party (AAP) on the floor of the house, he said, adding that state assemblies and Parliament are the platforms where elected members could raise issues and concerns of their constituencies. By reducing the session to one day, the government has made a "mockery of the Constitution," he alleged.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bauer, McHugh come to defense of Tatis after grand slam

A pair of pitchers came to the defense of Fernando Tatis Jr. after the San Diego Padres young slugger belted his first career grand slam on a 3-0 pitch in what resulted in a 14-4 rout of the Texas Rangers on Monday. Rangers manager Chris Wo...

JK operation: Security forces kill 3rd militant, an LeT 'commander' who shot dead BJP leader Bari

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a third militant, a Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari in July, in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district in their operation carried out after ultras...

Lukashenko tries to keep security forces on side with medals, appeal

The Interior Ministry in Belarus acknowledged on Tuesday that police were quitting their posts in response to calls from the political opposition, after President Alexander Lukashenko awarded medals to police who have helped him stay in pow...

77 virus deaths, 4,336 fresh cases in UP; total count 1,62,434

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its worst daily fatality count with 77 more people succumbing to coronavirus even as a minister and two lawmakers are among the fresh 4,336 cases. So far, 2,585 people have died from the infection in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020