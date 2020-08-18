Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was "running away" from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the day-long Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on August 28 as it is a constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous one.

While the BJP demanded a 15-day-long assembly session to discuss important issues, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh not to "run away" from facing the questions by holding a "truncated" session to fulfil constitutional obligations. "People will take the Congress government to task for making a mockery of democracy," said SAD leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon in a statement here. He dubbed the one-day session as a "cruel joke" on people who wanted the government to give answers for the alleged "loot" of the state exchequer and the loss of more than 120 lives in the recent hooch tragedy. "The government thinks it can muzzle the voice of people with such measures but Punjabis will not remain silent and will protest against this anti-people decision tooth and nail," he said. BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh described the state government's move as the "murder of democracy". He alleged the state government was "shying away" from facing tough questions on the liquor and sand mafia functioning under the alleged patronage of Congress leaders. We appeal to the Punjab governor to hold a 15-day session to discuss burning issues of the state, said Chugh. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann termed it as a "ploy" of the government to "run away" from discussing the core issues. Mann said Punjab had been facing serious issues and concerns, including an unprecedented spike in coronavirus case, "mafia rule", jobs, loan waivers to farmers, debt-related suicides, which needed to be addressed by the government. The government is trying to run away from the questions likely to be asked by the principal opposition party (AAP) on the floor of the house, he said, adding that state assemblies and Parliament are the platforms where elected members could raise issues and concerns of their constituencies. By reducing the session to one day, the government has made a "mockery of the Constitution," he alleged.