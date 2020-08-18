Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite U.S. sanctions bid, Iran aims to keep nuclear deal alive until U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans this week to use that snapback provision, even though it quit the deal in 2018 and the move is opposed by the remaining parties to the accord - Germany, Britain, France, Russia, China, and Iran. But despite Tehran's declaration five years ago, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran's leadership is determined to remain committed to the nuclear deal, hoping that a victory by Trump's political rival Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election will salvage the pact.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:36 IST
Despite U.S. sanctions bid, Iran aims to keep nuclear deal alive until U.S. election
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

The fate of a fragile 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers hinges on the result of the U.S. presidential election in November, not a planned U.S. bid this week to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehran, said several Iranian officials.

When Iran agreed to sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program, Tehran warned that it would no longer stick to the deal if any of the parties sparked a so-called snapback of sanctions at the U.N. Security Council, a backstop included in the accord in case Iran stopped complying. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans this week to use that snapback provision, even though it quit the deal in 2018 and the move is opposed by the remaining parties to the accord - Germany, Britain, France, Russia, China, and Iran.

But despite Tehran's declaration five years ago, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran's leadership is determined to remain committed to the nuclear deal, hoping that a victory by Trump's political rival Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election will salvage the pact. "Right now the decision is to remain in the deal even if Americans make their biggest mistake of triggering the snapback mechanism," said a senior official, on condition of anonymity, who is involved in the discussions about Iran's nuclear policy.

"We will be still here, but Trump might not be at the White House in a few months," the official said. Biden has said he would rejoin the nuclear deal, but only if Iran first returned to compliance. The accord was agreed by former U.S. President Barack Obama's administration, when Biden was vice president.

A second Iranian official - a former nuclear negotiator - said Iran was "technically and politically" ready to quit. "But we have to be smart and not to fall in the U.S. trap which wants to push Iran out of the deal," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

'ENORMOUS LEVERAGE' Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the next few weeks and months as critical for the nuclear deal.

To trigger a return if all U.N. sanctions on Iran the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member Security Council about Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear deal. In response to what Washington calls its "maximum pressure" campaign - a bid to get Iran to negotiate a new deal - Tehran has breached several central limits of the 2015 deal, including on its stock of enriched uranium.

But diplomats say the snapback process will be tough and messy as Russia, China and other countries on the Security Council challenge the legality of the U.S. move given Washington itself is no longer complying with what Trump called "worst deal ever" and has imposed strong unilateral sanctions on Iran. A European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the U.S. move to spark a return of all U.N. sanctions would risk "destroying" the nuclear deal, but "it will be a completely contested procedure so the snapback will have no effect, it will not be recognized by others."

The United States argues it can trigger the return of the sanctions because it is still named as a participant to the nuclear deal in a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution that enshrines the agreement. A second European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said "the overwhelming majority of the international community" believe the United States cannot trigger snapback.

Outgoing U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook said on Tuesday that the nuclear deal, while well intentioned, had failed to deter Iran. "We have put in place enormous leverage for a (Trump) second term to get the kind of outcomes that we're going to need," he told a United Against Nuclear Iran think tank event.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in need following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.The man, who wears a shin...

'Dhanwantari Rath' to bring ayurveda at doorsteps of Delhi Police families

A MoU was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA and the Delhi Police on Tuesday for extending ayurvedic mode of preventive and promotive health services in the residential colonies of the force. Supported by the AYUSH mini...

Financially-hit due to COVID, DMRC slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

Facing adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent, according to an internal order...

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020