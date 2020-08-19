After SC verdict in Sushant's case, Kirit Somaiya demands Anil Deshmukh to resign

Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Sushant Singh Rajput case on Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and expressed hope that the late actor's family would get justice now. Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

"Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign. That Mumbai Police Commissioner did not register FIR in SSR case in two months is unfortunate, Sushant Singh Rajput's family will now get justice," Somaiya's tweet (roughly translated in English from Marathi) read. Earlier, the single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)