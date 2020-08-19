Jaishankar shares video of himself exercising as part of Fit India Freedom run campaign

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday shared a video of himself exercising as part of the 'Fit India Freedom run' campaign, an initiative to promote fitness across the country. In the video, Jaishankar can be seen jogging, stretching and doing mobility exercises like side to side shuffle and high plank.

"Towards a fitter, healthier, happier India. Keep running. Keep growing. #FitIndiaFreedomRun #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement @KirenRijiju," Jaishankar said in a tweet accompanying the video. The Fit India Freedom run has been launched by the Sports Ministry under the Fit India Movement, a campaign envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create mass awareness about the importance of fitness across the country.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event..