Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:59 IST
Tamil Nadu CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the landslide.

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a nine-year-old boy's body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala. The incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide. Earlier, the district information office said two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and a team, which received special training are leading the rescue operations.

While Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides, which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via NCDs

LT Financial Services is seeking to raise Rs 200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures NCDs to boost its capital buffer as the coronavirus-battered economy is set to go into its first annual contraction in four decades. The company sai...

Police not planning to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients:Govt

The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that the state police were not planning to collect Call Data Records of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing home quarantine, as well as at various hospitals. The government stated ...

Jaishankar holds talks with Afghan foreign minister; discusses peace process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a productive conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on the long-awaited peace process aimed at ending the nearly two decades of conflict in that country. The...

CCEA approves one-time relaxation to PFC, REC for extending loans to discoms

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation PFC and Rural Electrification Corporation REC for extending loans to Distribution Companies discoms above limits of the working capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020