5 Manipur MLAs who had left Congress join BJP, meet Nadda

Five Manipur MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday after they had resigned from the Congress, met party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi. Earlier today the five Manipur MLAs who had resigned from Congress joined the BJP. They included Okram Henry Singh who is the nephew of CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh.

Party's national general secretary Ram Madhav, national vice president Baijayant Panda and Manipur CM N Biren Singh were present during the event. "Manipur had been under bad governance (Kushashan) of the Congress for almost 15 years till 2017, when NDA came to power. Since then Manipur became one of the fastest-growing states with 16% GDP growth," said Madhav during the event.

He said the Congress had been trying to destabilise the Manipur government by unfair means, but because of the people and elected representatives' faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they were unable to do so. "After the Congress moved a no-confidence motion in the house, even Congress MLAs in good number supported our government. Cross voting in democracy during no-confidence motion has legal implications, and therefore honouring our request, the MLAs who supported our government have resigned from their post and are ready to contest election again," Madhav said.

Earlier on August 10, the BJP-led coalition government won the confidence motion via voice vote in the Assembly in Manipur and chief minister M N Biren Singh retained his government in the state by winning 28-16 in the House. Further, after the completion of confidence motion, six Congress MLAs who had abstained from voting tendered their resignation from the MLA position to Speaker Y Kemchand.

Out of the six, five joined the BJP today. (ANI)