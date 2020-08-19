Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 Manipur MLAs who had left Congress join BJP, meet Nadda

Five Manipur MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday after they had resigned from the Congress, met party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:53 IST
5 Manipur MLAs who had left Congress join BJP, meet Nadda
Five Manipur MLAs who joined BJP today and met party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Image Credit: ANI

Five Manipur MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday after they had resigned from the Congress, met party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi. Earlier today the five Manipur MLAs who had resigned from Congress joined the BJP. They included Okram Henry Singh who is the nephew of CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh.

Party's national general secretary Ram Madhav, national vice president Baijayant Panda and Manipur CM N Biren Singh were present during the event. "Manipur had been under bad governance (Kushashan) of the Congress for almost 15 years till 2017, when NDA came to power. Since then Manipur became one of the fastest-growing states with 16% GDP growth," said Madhav during the event.

He said the Congress had been trying to destabilise the Manipur government by unfair means, but because of the people and elected representatives' faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they were unable to do so. "After the Congress moved a no-confidence motion in the house, even Congress MLAs in good number supported our government. Cross voting in democracy during no-confidence motion has legal implications, and therefore honouring our request, the MLAs who supported our government have resigned from their post and are ready to contest election again," Madhav said.

Earlier on August 10, the BJP-led coalition government won the confidence motion via voice vote in the Assembly in Manipur and chief minister M N Biren Singh retained his government in the state by winning 28-16 in the House. Further, after the completion of confidence motion, six Congress MLAs who had abstained from voting tendered their resignation from the MLA position to Speaker Y Kemchand.

Out of the six, five joined the BJP today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB President and Armenia PM discuss COVID-19 impact and operations

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today discussed the impact of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia and ADBs operations in the country.COVID-19 has hit all ...

Priyanka's remarks on leadership were made in July last year; workers want Rahul to become chief: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadras remarks on party leadership issue that were carried in a new book were made in July last year in a different context and now workers throughout the country want Rahul Gandhi to return as...

KKR coach McCullum says will give Shubman some leadership role

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum wants to give some leadership role in some capacity to talented youngster Shubman Gill whose batting lower down the order copped much criticism last season. Basically a top-order batsman, th...

EU backs Belarus pro-democracy rallies, rejects poll results

European Union leaders on Wednesday said they stand beside the people protesting for democratic rights in Belarus, underlining that the EU rejects the election results that kept the countrys leader of 26 years in power and is preparing a li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020