Left Menu
Development News Edition

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administration's response to China's imposition of strict national security laws over the former British territory. President Donald Trump already had determined that Hong Kong was no longer eligible for the continued preferential treatment that it enjoyed based on its autonomy following its reversion to Chinese rule in 1997.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:36 IST
US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administration's response to China's imposition of strict national security laws over the former British territory.

President Donald Trump already had determined that Hong Kong was no longer eligible for the continued preferential treatment that it enjoyed based on its autonomy following its reversion to Chinese rule in 1997. The three agreements cover the transfer of fugitives and convicted prisoners as well as reciprocal tax exemptions on income from international shipping. "These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing's decision to impose the National Security Law, which has crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

The administration has already acted to end special trade and commercial privileges that Hong Kong had and has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials involved in enforcing the new security laws.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya: UN human right chief appoints independent investigators to probe abuses

Amidst deteriorating security and the lack of a judicial system in the north African nation, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights OHCHR Michele Bachelet, has appointed Mohamed Auajjar from Morocco, Tracy Robinson from Jamaica and Chaloka B...

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted due to landslides, heavy rains

The Kedarnath Yatra was halted on Wednesday due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Kedarnath road is closed at Bhiri and Banswara in Rudraprayag, said the Uttarakhand Chief Ministers Office CMO.A...

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 2 million-mark, case count reaches 27,67,274

Indias COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. On Wednesday, the country reported a single-day spike of 64,531 cases and highest-ever single-day re...

Apple's stock market value tops $2 trillion

Just two years after Apple became the first publicly listed U.S. company with a 1 trillion stock market value, the iPhone maker has now topped 2 trillion. The Cupertino, California-based companys shares briefly rose to as high as 468.65 on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020