U.N. Security Council condemns mutiny in Mali, urges soldiers return to barracks

U.N. Security Council condemns mutiny in Mali, urges soldiers return to barracksReuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:19 IST
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned a mutiny in Mali and urged the soldiers involved to immediately release all government officials they had detained and and return to their barracks without delay.
The 15-member council was briefed after soldiers ousted Mali's president in a coup. Those soldiers promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a "reasonable" time and moved swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nation's most influential power brokers.
