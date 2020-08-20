Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexicans slam Trump's idea to tax border crossing cars to fund wall

"It was an issue that gave him votes in the last election, and now he's using it again, in a desperate manner, to try to secure these same votes," said Cabada, whose city lies across from the Texas city of El Paso. About 73 million personal vehicles crossed from Mexico into the United States last year, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, an average of 200,000 cars every day.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 04:42 IST
Mexicans slam Trump's idea to tax border crossing cars to fund wall

Mexican officials and border town residents criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday for threatening to levy a tax on cars crossing into the United States to fund his signature border wall.

The mayor of Ciudad Juarez, Armando Cabada, slammed Trump's proposed car tax as a political stunt aimed at garnering support ahead of the U.S. election in November. "It was an issue that gave him votes in the last election, and now he's using it again, in a desperate manner, to try to secure these same votes," said Cabada, whose city lies across from the Texas city of El Paso.

About 73 million personal vehicles crossed from Mexico into the United States last year, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, an average of 200,000 cars every day. Trump made the suggestion during a speech in Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday, in which he vowed Mexico is "100 percent" paying for the wall.

"They going to pay at the border...cars going through. We're going to do a toll," he said. Cuidad Juarez resident Hector Escobado accused Trump of misrepresenting the plan, saying that instead of forcing Mexico to pay, the toll would tax U.S. citizens like himself.

"Many of us are U.S. citizens who live here in Mexico and cross back and forth almost every day. He would be charging us," he said. The thousands of Mexicans and dual citizens who cross into the United States daily include essential workers who help keep U.S. hospitals running amid the pandemic.

During his speech Tuesday, Trump also reiterated his previous threats to tax the remittances sent by millions Mexicans living in the United States to their family members at home. Mexico received $3.54 billion in remittances in June, the second-highest level since records began in 1995.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Indiana Jones 5 release possible in 2022, David Koepp exited, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Helicopter pilot killed in crash while fighting California wildfire

The pilot of a helicopter fighting a fire in central California was killed on Wednesday when his water-dropping aircraft crashed, authorities said.The Bell UH-1H helicopter was on a mission on the Hills Fire, near the city of Coalinga, Fres...

Royals’ Keller nearly unhittable in shutout of Reds

Brad Keller continued his stellar start to the season, allowing three hits in 6 23 scoreless innings, as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller didnt allow a hit unti...

Brazil sees early signs coronavirus spread is slowing

The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level and early signs of a gradual decline in the weekly totals of cases and fata...

'Lightning siege' sparks wildfires across California wine country

Lightning strikes sparked hundreds of wildfires in Northern Californias wine country on Wednesday, burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes. California was hit by nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours, sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020