UP: Samajwadi Party MLAs hold protest outside Assembly over unemployment

Samajwadi Party MLAs held a protest against the Yogi Aditanath-led government outside the state Assembly over the issue of unemployment as three-day assembly session began on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:25 IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLAs hold protest against the state government, outside the state Assembly [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party MLAs held a protest against the Yogi Aditanath-led government outside the state Assembly over the issue of unemployment as three-day assembly session began on Thursday. The protesters were heard sloganeering and holding placards questioning the state government when will the youths get the jobs in the state.

Some of the protesters also alleged that the BJP government in the state is practising corruption after coming to power. Notably, the three-day monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is underway despite the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The assembly administration is taking all the precautions to prevent an outbreak of the virus in the assembly. (ANI)

