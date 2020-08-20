Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe picked the 'right partner' in Kamala: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has said that Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the "right partner" for Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, as she urged Americans to vote for the duo to "pull our nation back from the brink." Addressing the virtual Democratic National Convention, the former secretary of state, who in 2016 challenged Donald Trump, urged voters not to take the Republican President’s political standing for granted this year, warning that November cannot be a “woulda coulda shoulda” election.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:25 IST
Joe picked the 'right partner' in Kamala: Hillary Clinton
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) and his running mate Kamala Harris (R) Image Credit: ANI

Hillary Clinton has said that Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the "right partner" for Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, as she urged Americans to vote for the duo to "pull our nation back from the brink." Addressing the virtual Democratic National Convention, the former secretary of state, who in 2016 challenged Donald Trump, urged voters not to take the Republican President's political standing for granted this year, warning that November cannot be a "woulda coulda shoulda" election. The Democrats have nominated former vice president Biden, 77, as the presidential candidate and Harris, 55, as his running mate in the November 3 presidential election.

"This is the team to pull our nation back from the brink," she said. She stressed that when America goes to the polls, "we will be strong together. We will heal together. We will redeem the soul and promise of this country together. We will elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—together." "And Joe picked the right partner in Kamala. She is relentless in the pursuit of justice and equity and she is kind," Clinton said on Wednesday. Clinton said she knows about the slings and arrows coming Harris' way and "believe me, this former District Attorney and Attorney General can handle them all." "Tonight I am thinking of the girls and boys who see themselves in America's future because of Kamala Harris—a Black woman, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and our nominee for Vice President of the United States. This is our country's story: breaking down barriers and expanding the circle of possibility," Clinton said.

The 72-year-old top Democrat urged the young people to not give up on America. "Despite our flaws and problems, we have come so far. And we can still be a more just and equal country, full of opportunities previous generations could never have imagined." "Don't forget: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me," Clinton said. "We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory. "For four years, people have said to me, "I didn't realize how dangerous he was," Clinton said, referring to President Trump who defeated her in the 2016 election, marred by controversies.

"I wish I could go back and do it over." Or worst, "I should have voted." Look, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election," the former first lady said. Clinton reiterated what she has said repeatedly over the last four years that Trump was not a good president for America.

"I wish Donald Trump had been a better president," Clinton said. "Because America needs a better president than this," she added.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coach Silverwood backs early starts to Test matches in England

Head coach Chris Silverwood is in favour of early starts to Test matches in England to make up for lost time due to adverse weather, saying he and his team will have no complaints if the change is introduced in the final red-ball fixture ag...

Contempt case: SC rejects Bhushan's submission for hearing on sentence by another bench

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that another bench hear the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt case in which he has been held guilty for derogatory tweets against the judi...

8 deaths, 554 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of eight deaths and 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. With this, Puducherrys COVID-19 count stands at 9,292, including 3,521 active ...

Portland police declare riot for second successive night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE building, calling it an unlawful assembly. Federal officers fired p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020