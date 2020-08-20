Biden, other Democratic leaders hail Harris' VP nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other top leaders have praised the party's Indian-origin vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying she would be an "incredible" person for the top job as she cares for democracy and is relentless in her pursuit of justice and equity. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black and Indian descent individual to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party.

“Kamala Harris will be an incredible Vice President. Now let’s get to work. We don’t have a minute to waste,” Biden, a former vice president, said in a tweet soon after Harris delivered her acceptance speech during the virtual Democratic National Convention. Former US president Barack Obama, in his speech, said that Biden has chosen an ideal partner who is more than prepared for the job. “Someone who knows what it's like to overcome barriers and who's made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream,” he said. “What I know about Joe, what I know about Kamala is that they actually care about every American and that they care deeply about this democracy. They believe that in a democracy, the right to vote is sacred and we should be making it easier for people to cast their ballots, not harder,” he said. Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said that Harris is the vice president the country needs right now.

“Committed to our Constitution, brilliant in defending it, and a witness to the women of this nation that our voices will be heard. Our mission is to fight for a future equal to the ideals of our founders, our hopes for our children and the sacrifices of our veterans, our brave men and women in uniform and their families,” Pelosi said. “We will increase our majority in the House, we will win a Democratic majority in the Senate, we will elect Kamala Harris vice president and we will elect Joe Biden president of the United States of America,” she said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that Biden has picked the right partner in Kamala Harris. “She is relentless and the pursuit of justice and equity and she's kind. When her press secretary, Tyrone Gayle, was dying of cancer she dropped everything to be with him in his final moments. I know something about the slings and arrows she will face and believe me this former district attorney and the attorney general can handle them all,” she said.

In a statement, Bel Leong Hong, chair, DNC Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Caucus Harris’s nomination is a groundbreaker in so many ways. “Tonight is a night of celebration, for me and for AAPIs everywhere—confirming, once and for all, our place at the tables where our collective fortunes are determined. And tomorrow, we get right back to work, sending Biden and Harris to the White House!” Bel said..