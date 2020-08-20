Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP seeks explanation from four MLAs absent during trust vote in Raj assembly

The MLAs were called to Jaipur to give their explanation. Leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, said the whip was issued to the party MLAs asking them to remain present during the session but the four left the assembly after the House adjourned after obituary reference.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:03 IST
BJP seeks explanation from four MLAs absent during trust vote in Raj assembly

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP on Thursday sought an explanation from four MLAs, who were absent during the trust vote in the assembly on Friday last despite a whip. The MLAs were called to Jaipur to give their explanation.

Leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, said the whip was issued to the party MLAs asking them to remain present during the session but the four left the assembly after the House adjourned after obituary reference. The House reassembled at 1 pm but the MLAs, Gopi Chand Meena, Kailash Meena, Harendra Ninama and Gotam Meena, were absent. The Ashok Gehlot government had moved a motion of confidence on Friday and if the BJP had demanded a division on the motion, only 68 from the BJP would have voted instead of 73 and the party could have faced embarrassment.

“I have spoken to the MLAs and the party's state president too will talk to them. We will match their explanation with our feedback and an appropriate action will be taken,” Kataria told reporters. The motion of confidence was passed by voice vote on Friday..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...

WB has over 2300 containment zones

West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acoording to government sources. The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district follo...

DMK veteran, former Minister Rahman Khan dead

Veteran DMK orator and former Minister A Rahman Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died here on Thursday. He was 77 and died of heart attack, his family said.He was treated at a hospital for a week recently. He was discharged after...

India, Israel sign cultural agreement to further strengthen people-to-people ties

India and Israel on Thursday signed a cultural agreement that outlines a three-year programme of cooperation to further strengthen their strategic bilateral relations by promoting greater people-to-people exchanges. The agreement was signed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020