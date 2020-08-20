Left Menu
Development News Edition

Behind fortress walls, Macron and Merkel to chart Europe's course

"Both (Merkel and Macron) are aware that the EU is in a crucial period and that France and Germany - even though they have different views on a lot of issues - have to stick together," said one of the German government sources. In July, Merkel and Macron worked together to persuade squabbling EU members to agree to give the bloc, for the first time in its history, debt-raising powers to finance a post-COVID recovery.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:02 IST
Behind fortress walls, Macron and Merkel to chart Europe's course
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) Image Credit: ANI

Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron met behind the walls of a medieval island fortress in the Mediterranean on Thursday to chart the next steps for a partnership that is the driving force behind the European Union.

In the grounds of Fort de Bregancon, Merkel was greeted on arrival by Macron and his wife Brigitte, who exchanged bows instead of handshakes. "The best place in the world," Merkel told her hosts in English as they pointed out the features of the fortress, traditional summer residence of French leaders. They then put on surgical masks and went inside to start their talks.

Lebanon, anti-government protests in Belarus, the COVID-19 crisis, Mali's coup d'etat, and tensions between Greece and Turkey will be discussed, according to an official in the French presidential administration. Merkel - mindful of her legacy as her 15 years in power draw to an end - is seeking to cement progress on some long-standing objectives, away from the day-to-day drama of international affairs.

These include, according to two senior German government sources, deciding what relationship Europe should have with a resurgent China, re-imagining the shape of the EU after Britain's exit, and carving out a role for Europe as a defence power to match its economic might. "Both (Merkel and Macron) are aware that the EU is in a crucial period and that France and Germany - even though they have different views on a lot of issues - have to stick together," said one of the German government sources.

In July, Merkel and Macron worked together to persuade squabbling EU members to agree to give the bloc, for the first time in its history, debt-raising powers to finance a post-COVID recovery. Attention is now turning to what else the duo can deliver in the time left before they get distracted by the German chancellor's succession and France's 2022 presidential election.

"This visit is testimony to the exceptional level of Franco-German engagement on the bilateral, European, and international level," said the official in the French presidential administration.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 casts shadow over UP monsoon session

The brief monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature began under strict COVID-19 protocols on Thursday with obituary references for its present and former members including two ministers who succumbed to coronavirus. It was a record o...

Science Says: People stoking brew that makes California burn

If you want to build a fire, you need three things Ignition, fuel and oxygen. But wildfire in California is a much more complex people-stoked witchs brew. The state burns regularly because of fierce autumn winds, invasive grasses that act a...

Facebook row: BJP MP Dubey seeks Tharoor's removal as par IT panel head; Rathore accuses Cong MP of 'undermining' committee's work

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded removal of Shashi Tharoor as the parliamentary committee on Information Technology chief while his party colleague Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress leader of undermining the panels ...

Consumer sentiments improving for diamonds; to reach pre-COVID level by 2021-22: Forevermark

Forevermark, diamond brand of De Beers Group, expects the consumer demand for diamonds to come back to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2021-2022, as the consumer sentiment is now improving globally, including in India. The first half of the year was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020