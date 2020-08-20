Left Menu
France's Macron calls on EU to stand by protesters in Belarus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:16 IST
France's Macron calls on EU to stand by protesters in Belarus
France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the European Union should stand by protesters in Belarus. Macron also said that the Belarusian people must find a solution but that EU stands ready to help.

Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

