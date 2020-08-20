Gujarat: Ex-MLA to return to Congress party

Former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, who had fought the 2017 Assembly election against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and later quit the party, will return to the party fold on Friday. Rajyaguru had resigned from the Congress in 2018 alleging that the state party leadership's style of functioning was not good.

"Former MLA Indiranil Rajyaguru will re-join the Congress on Friday at the state party headquarters in Ahmedabad," party spokesperson Manish Doshi said. Rajyaguru became an MLA in 2012 from Rajkot East seat.

In 2017, he volunteered to fight against chief minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat, leaving his safe seat. However, he lost to Rupani. Later, he was miffed by the party's state leadership backing other leaders in the district ignoring his bold decision to take on Rupani and give a good fight.

He had resigned in June 2018 months after the assembly elections in December 2017. Rajyaguru was one of the richest candidates in the state. He has into construction business and also owns resorts.

He will return to the party ahead of civic polls in Rajkot..