Delhi CM hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to family of sanitation work who died of COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a sanitation worker who recently died of COVID-19, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a sanitation worker who recently died of COVID-19, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them. Talking to reporters during his visit in North Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, Kejriwal said that sanitation worker Raju contracted the infection when he was on COVID-19 duty and died while serving the people of Delhi.
"We are proud of such 'corona warriors' who are sacrificing their lives while saving the citizens of Delhi," he said. The chief minister said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Raju's family.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- North Delhi
- Majnu Ka Tilla
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches electric vehicle policy which aims to boost economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level.
COVID situation under control in Delhi, all parameters good, recovery rate improving; positivity ratio, deaths reduced: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 200-bed COVID-19 hospital
PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday
So far 750 COVID-19 patients have received plasma therapy in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal in his Independence Day speech.