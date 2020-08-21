Economic situation won't improve until money is directly give to farmers, labourers, MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

Claiming that the organised and unorganised economies were struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the situation will not improve until money is directly handed out to the farmers, labourers, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Excerpts from my address during the Chhattisgarh Congress program on the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi. Organised and unorganised economies were in bad condition even before the COVID-19. The situation cannot improve until the money is given directly to farmers, laborers and MSMEs," Gandhi tweeted, along with a clip of his August 20 address.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chhattisgarh government has been doing pioneering work in helping the poor, farmers, and small businesses through various schemes. "Many people in the country have incurred a lot of losses in the past few years. The government has been attacking the poor people one after another. There are two economies in India. One is the organised economy and another is the unorganised economy," Gandhi said.

He said that the unorganised economy includes farmers, small businesses and crores of poor people across the country. "Wherever there is a Congress government, we try to balance these two economies. If the unorganised economy is strong, then it can absorb any shock. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the unorganised economy in the past six years. There is a lot of money in the unorganised economy and Narendra Modi Ji wants to hand that money to the big businesses," Gandhi said.

"The unorganised sector is responsible for 90 per cent employment in the country. Narendra Modi has destroyed this system now. Now you will see, as soon as the moratorium period ends, companies will fall one after another. The country will not be able to give employment to its youth in the coming time," he added. He said that the country will not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history in the coming six to seven months.