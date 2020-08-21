Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic situation won't improve until money is directly give to farmers, labourers, MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

Claiming that the organised and unorganised economies were struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the situation will not improve until money is directly handed out to the farmers, labourers, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:55 IST
Economic situation won't improve until money is directly give to farmers, labourers, MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing Chhattisgarh Congress program on birth anniversary of late former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that the organised and unorganised economies were struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the situation will not improve until money is directly handed out to the farmers, labourers, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Excerpts from my address during the Chhattisgarh Congress program on the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi. Organised and unorganised economies were in bad condition even before the COVID-19. The situation cannot improve until the money is given directly to farmers, laborers and MSMEs," Gandhi tweeted, along with a clip of his August 20 address.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chhattisgarh government has been doing pioneering work in helping the poor, farmers, and small businesses through various schemes. "Many people in the country have incurred a lot of losses in the past few years. The government has been attacking the poor people one after another. There are two economies in India. One is the organised economy and another is the unorganised economy," Gandhi said.

He said that the unorganised economy includes farmers, small businesses and crores of poor people across the country. "Wherever there is a Congress government, we try to balance these two economies. If the unorganised economy is strong, then it can absorb any shock. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the unorganised economy in the past six years. There is a lot of money in the unorganised economy and Narendra Modi Ji wants to hand that money to the big businesses," Gandhi said.

"The unorganised sector is responsible for 90 per cent employment in the country. Narendra Modi has destroyed this system now. Now you will see, as soon as the moratorium period ends, companies will fall one after another. The country will not be able to give employment to its youth in the coming time," he added. He said that the country will not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history in the coming six to seven months.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, three injured in Afghanistan's Kapisa after mortar mine strikes house

At least one person was killed while three others were injured as a mortar mine fired by terrorists struck a house in the eastern Kapisa province on Friday, Xinhua reported citing police spokesman in the restive province, Shaeq Shurash.As p...

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called Ife depicting their love story.The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relat...

South African banks provide clients with voluntary relief on R537 billion loans

With many businesses detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, South African banks during this bleak period have provided their clients with voluntary relief on loans with a book value of R537 billion.This was confirmed by the board ...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her 'Yoga' filter on Instagram

Actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday launched her very own Instagram yoga filter, which directs the user to perform a yoga asana in a fun way every time they use it. Shilpa who has always been an advocate of staying fit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020