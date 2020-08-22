Left Menu
SPs of six Himachal districts shifted

According to an order, the state government transferred SPs of Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The 2010-batch officer Mohit Chawla will be the new Shimla SP in place of Omapati Jamwal, who has been shifted to the State Vigilance and Anti Courruption Bureau (SV & ACB).

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:08 IST
In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred SPs of six districts in the state. According to an order, the state government transferred SPs of Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

The 2010-batch officer Mohit Chawla will be the new Shimla SP in place of Omapati Jamwal, who has been shifted to the State Vigilance and Anti Courruption Bureau (SV & ACB). He will also hold the charge of the Special Investigative Unit, Shimla. Chawla was the Solan SP when two years ago the infamous Kasauli shooting incident happened, in which Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was shot dead by a man during a demolition drive. He was suspended and transferred to the police headquarters after the incident.

However, his suspension was revoked and he was appointed as the ADC to the state governor, the post he held till now. The current SP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Shalini Agnihotri, has been shifted to Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi, replacing Gurdev Sharma, who has been transferred as the SP, Crime, Shimla.

Hamirpur SP Arjit Sen Thakur and Una SP Dr Karthikeyan Gokulachandran have been interchanged. SP, Vigilance and ACB, Dharamshala, S Arul Kumar, has been transferred as the SP, Chamba, in place of Dr Monika Bhutunguru, who will be now the AIG, PHQ, Shimla.

Similarly, Nalagarh SDPO Manav Verma has been shifted to Lahaul-Spiti, replacing Rajesh Kumar Dharmani, who will now be the SP, SV and ACB, Dharamshala..

